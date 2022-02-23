Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.58 EPS

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.58, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 38.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS.

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,991. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.42. Expeditors International of Washington has a 52-week low of $91.10 and a 52-week high of $137.80. The company has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.87.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.50, for a total value of $1,477,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 757 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXPD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $132.00 to $112.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.78.

About Expeditors International of Washington (Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

