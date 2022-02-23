Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Private Asset Management Inc.

Private Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.0% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 148,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,738,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $10,723,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.8% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,454,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $909,031,000 after acquiring an additional 204,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 29.6% during the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 5,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. 51.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $812,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $537,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,538,400 shares of company stock worth $122,659,058. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $88.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Argus upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.10.

Shares of XOM stock traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $76.82. The stock had a trading volume of 531,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,544,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $83.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.83.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

