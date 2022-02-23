Fabege (OTCMKTS:FBGGF) Price Target Raised to SEK 140

Fabege (OTCMKTS:FBGGF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by analysts at Barclays from SEK 135 to SEK 140 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS FBGGF remained flat at $$15.04 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.42 and a 200-day moving average of $16.48. Fabege has a fifty-two week low of $14.30 and a fifty-two week high of $17.92.

Get Fabege alerts:

About Fabege (Get Rating)

Fabege AB engages in leasing of office premises and property development. It operates through the following segments: Property Management, Property Development and Transactions. The Property Management segment focuses on operations of developed properties for its tenants. The Property Development segment involves ongoing projects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fabege Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabege and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.