Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. reduced its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,340 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 145,140 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $29,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 63.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the second quarter worth approximately $190,000. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Fair Isaac news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 434 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.20, for a total value of $220,992.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 13,515 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.34, for a total value of $7,005,365.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,565 shares of company stock worth $12,487,818. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $485.16 on Wednesday. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $342.89 and a one year high of $553.97. The company has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $458.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $429.15.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.34. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 403.65% and a net margin of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $322.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Fair Isaac to a “buy” rating and set a $522.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $547.29.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

