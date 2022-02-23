FC Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

FC Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for 1.5% of FC Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $3,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,278,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,238,000 after purchasing an additional 566,395 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 57,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,404,000 after purchasing an additional 9,005 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 19.9% during the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 14,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter valued at $5,391,000. Finally, TNF LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,144,000.

IJH stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $259.98. 121,290 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,811,451. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $240.46 and a 52 week high of $292.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.50.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

