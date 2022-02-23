FC Advisory LLC Buys New Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

FC Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 698 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 51.8% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 37.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 262 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 103.2% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total value of $16,937,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total transaction of $272,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSC traded down $4.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $253.71. The stock had a trading volume of 67,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,004. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $238.62 and a 1-year high of $299.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $281.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $271.84. The company has a market cap of $60.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.92%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NSC shares. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $263.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.43.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers to and from the rest of the United States.

