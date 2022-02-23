FC Advisory LLC Has $1.22 Million Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

FC Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 0.5% of FC Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 48.3% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,950,000 after purchasing an additional 28,683 shares in the last quarter. Whelan Financial acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $11,122,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 6,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 93,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,329,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ:VGIT traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $64.54. The company had a trading volume of 27,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,145,166. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.84. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $64.19 and a one year high of $68.83.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.