FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FedNat from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.
Shares of FedNat stock opened at $1.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. FedNat has a twelve month low of $1.18 and a twelve month high of $7.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.41.
About FedNat
FedNat Holding Co engages in providing the insurance services. It offers underwriting services to homeowners, personal automobile, commercial general liability, federal flood, and other lines of insurance. The company was founded by Edward J. Lawson and Michele V. Lawson in 1991 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.
