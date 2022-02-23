FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FedNat from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get FedNat alerts:

Shares of FedNat stock opened at $1.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. FedNat has a twelve month low of $1.18 and a twelve month high of $7.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.41.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNHC. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedNat during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of FedNat during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of FedNat by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 44,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 17,478 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of FedNat by 246.7% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 45,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 76,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of FedNat during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 41.22% of the company’s stock.

About FedNat

FedNat Holding Co engages in providing the insurance services. It offers underwriting services to homeowners, personal automobile, commercial general liability, federal flood, and other lines of insurance. The company was founded by Edward J. Lawson and Michele V. Lawson in 1991 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FedNat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedNat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.