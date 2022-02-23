Fidelity China Special Situations (LON:FCSS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $288.50

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC (LON:FCSS)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 288.50 ($3.92) and last traded at GBX 289 ($3.93), with a volume of 656215 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 295.50 ($4.02).
The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 305.09.
About Fidelity China Special Situations (LON:FCSS)
Featured Articles
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
- The Purely Technical Reason Oil Will Hit $122
- 4 Best 5G Stocks to Invest in
- Institutions Shed Macy’s … Too Soon
Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity China Special Situations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity China Special Situations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.