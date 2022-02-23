Financial Review: Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) & SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG)

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) and SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.4% of Quotient Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.0% of Quotient Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Quotient Technology and SurgePays’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quotient Technology $445.89 million 1.33 -$65.38 million ($0.69) -9.07 SurgePays $54.41 million 0.63 -$10.72 million N/A N/A

SurgePays has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Quotient Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Quotient Technology and SurgePays’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quotient Technology -12.32% -26.22% -10.84% SurgePays -19.55% N/A -117.33%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Quotient Technology and SurgePays, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quotient Technology 1 0 3 0 2.50 SurgePays 0 0 1 0 3.00

Quotient Technology currently has a consensus price target of $12.75, indicating a potential upside of 103.67%. SurgePays has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 146.48%. Given SurgePays’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SurgePays is more favorable than Quotient Technology.

Summary

Quotient Technology beats SurgePays on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Quotient Technology Company Profile

Quotient Technology, Inc. engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions. The company was founded by Steven R. Boal in May 1998 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

SurgePays Company Profile

SurgePays, Inc. operates as a technology-driven company, which focuses on building a supply chain software platform as an alternative to traditional wholesale supply chain distribution models. It offers goods and services direct to convenience stores, bodegas, minimarts, tiendas and other corner stores, providing goods and services primarily to the underbanked community. The company was founded on August 18, 2006 and is headquartered in Bartlett, TN.

