FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 216 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVS. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Novartis by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,305,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,745,000 after buying an additional 342,603 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Novartis by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,214,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,696,000 after buying an additional 745,157 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Novartis by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,307,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,466,000 after buying an additional 897,298 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Novartis by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,215,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,003,000 after buying an additional 256,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Novartis by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,998,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,229,000 after buying an additional 131,051 shares in the last quarter. 9.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novartis stock opened at $85.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.88. Novartis AG has a one year low of $79.34 and a one year high of $95.17. The stock has a market cap of $191.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.58.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.02). Novartis had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $1.175 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.04%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Bryan, Garnier & Co reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. BNP Paribas downgraded Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novartis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.75.

About Novartis

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

