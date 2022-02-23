FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Has $139,000 Position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. 93.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TPX opened at $30.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.34 and its 200-day moving average is $44.25. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.15 and a 52-week high of $50.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.77.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.08). Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 155.99% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TPX shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.75.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

