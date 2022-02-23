FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,473 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cerner by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,150,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,101,000 after buying an additional 2,198,317 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cerner by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,827,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,726,000 after buying an additional 122,658 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Cerner by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,740,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,919,000 after buying an additional 25,850 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Cerner by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,522,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,986,000 after buying an additional 651,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cerner by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000,000 after buying an additional 623,012 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cerner alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Cerner in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cerner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.38.

NASDAQ CERN opened at $91.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.90 billion, a PE ratio of 53.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.83. Cerner Co. has a 12 month low of $67.96 and a 12 month high of $93.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.26.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cerner’s payout ratio is presently 62.79%.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.