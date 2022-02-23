FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,081 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. Amundi bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,836,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the third quarter worth $49,135,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the third quarter worth $45,866,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,568,815 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $133,203,000 after buying an additional 725,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,996,668 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $155,377,000 after buying an additional 720,497 shares in the last quarter. 64.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AEM shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$94.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays raised Agnico Eagle Mines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.95.

Shares of NYSE:AEM opened at $53.63 on Wednesday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52-week low of $45.42 and a 52-week high of $74.50. The stock has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.25.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.