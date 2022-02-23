FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Sells 135 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OTIS. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.3% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,360,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 120.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 596,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,096,000 after purchasing an additional 326,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 728,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,945,000 after acquiring an additional 165,780 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OTIS stock opened at $76.30 on Wednesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $62.56 and a one year high of $92.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.85. The company has a market capitalization of $32.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 0.94.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 38.50%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Otis Worldwide’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

Several research firms recently commented on OTIS. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.49.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

