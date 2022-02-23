FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Sells 49,248 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,597 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 49,248 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of F. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 10.6% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 391,575 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,544,000 after purchasing an additional 37,560 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at about $1,517,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 393.0% during the third quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 138,597 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 110,485 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 109.0% during the third quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 86,841 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 45,295 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 118,224.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 478,029 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,104,000 after purchasing an additional 477,625 shares during the period. 50.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

In other Ford Motor news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. bought 412,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.62 per share, with a total value of $8,505,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexandra Ford English acquired 38,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.33 per share, for a total transaction of $749,791.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

F has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Nomura Instinet restated a “reduce” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.24.

Shares of F stock opened at $17.29 on Wednesday. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $11.13 and a 1 year high of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.64. The company has a market cap of $69.23 billion, a PE ratio of 3.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.09.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.19). Ford Motor had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 9.03%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.