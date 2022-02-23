First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Shares of FCAP opened at $40.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of -0.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.85. First Capital has a twelve month low of $39.00 and a twelve month high of $57.00.
In related news, SVP Dennis Thomas sold 777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total transaction of $30,924.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About First Capital
First Capital, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and business banking services. Its loan portfolio includes residential real estate, land, construction, commercial real estate, commercial business, home equity and second mortgage, and other consumer loans.
