First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Shares of FCAP opened at $40.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of -0.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.85. First Capital has a twelve month low of $39.00 and a twelve month high of $57.00.

In related news, SVP Dennis Thomas sold 777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total transaction of $30,924.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of First Capital by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,917 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of First Capital by 96.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,641 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of First Capital by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 20,836 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Capital by 0.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,926 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of First Capital by 64.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 64,821 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 25,517 shares during the period. 12.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Capital

First Capital, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and business banking services. Its loan portfolio includes residential real estate, land, construction, commercial real estate, commercial business, home equity and second mortgage, and other consumer loans.

