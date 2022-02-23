First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.47

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.47 per share by the bank on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th.

First Citizens BancShares has increased its dividend payment by 29.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. First Citizens BancShares has a payout ratio of 1.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First Citizens BancShares to earn $95.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.0%.

Shares of FCNCA opened at $763.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $825.02. First Citizens BancShares has a twelve month low of $727.48 and a twelve month high of $947.71.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $12.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.54) by $15.63. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 27.95% and a return on equity of 13.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $13.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares will post 61.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Craig L. Nix acquired 129 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $770.24 per share, for a total transaction of $99,360.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffery L. Ward acquired 172 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $749.66 per share, with a total value of $128,941.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 321 shares of company stock valued at $244,011. 21.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCNCA. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 271.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 247.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,555 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,759,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 644.6% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,003,000 after buying an additional 16,694 shares during the last quarter. 62.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,000.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $881.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $991.20.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the following business lines: Card Holder and Merchant Services, Services Charges on Deposit Accounts, Wealth Management Services, Other Service Charges and Fees, Insurance Commissions, ATM Income, and Other.

