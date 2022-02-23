First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FHN shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

In related news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 155,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $2,682,514.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FHN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 124.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,872,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,488,000 after buying an additional 16,028,243 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 20.5% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,998,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,641,000 after buying an additional 3,913,466 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 3,209.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,417,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,054,000 after buying an additional 3,314,202 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 48.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,038,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,948,000 after buying an additional 2,608,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,963,000. 80.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FHN traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,366,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,683,758. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.76. The company has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. First Horizon has a fifty-two week low of $14.67 and a fifty-two week high of $19.45.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. First Horizon had a net margin of 30.85% and a return on equity of 14.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Horizon will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

