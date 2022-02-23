First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC) Increases Dividend to $0.14 Per Share

First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

First National has raised its dividend by 140.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years.

Shares of NASDAQ:FXNC opened at $21.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.33 million, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. First National has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $23.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.66.

First National Corp. (Virginia) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services through its subsidiary, First Bank. The firm offers savings, checking, mortgage lending, home equity, treasury management, construction loan, commercial mortgage, and rental properties.

