First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Stake Boosted by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,228 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frisch Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 333.8% in the third quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,061,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,194,000 after purchasing an additional 816,464 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 19.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,610,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,555,000 after purchasing an additional 423,501 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 17.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,801,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,298,000 after purchasing an additional 261,599 shares in the last quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the third quarter worth $8,366,000. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the third quarter worth $6,514,000.

FMB stock opened at $54.79 on Wednesday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52-week low of $54.64 and a 52-week high of $57.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.68.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th.

