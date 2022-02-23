Flamingo Price Reaches $0.20 (FLM)

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. Flamingo has a total market capitalization of $62.64 million and approximately $10.81 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flamingo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000532 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Flamingo has traded 23.9% lower against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Flamingo Coin Profile

Flamingo launched on September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 312,284,062 coins. The official message board for Flamingo is medium.com/flamingo-finance . The official website for Flamingo is flamingo.finance . Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

Buying and Selling Flamingo

