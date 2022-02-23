Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
FTK has been the subject of several other research reports. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Flotek Industries in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flotek Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.
NYSE FTK opened at $1.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.61. Flotek Industries has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $2.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 2.48.
About Flotek Industries
Flotek Industries, Inc is a technology-driven, specialty chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial, commercial and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Chemistry Technologies and Data Analytics. The Chemistry Technologies segment develops, manufactures, packages, distributes delivers, and markets sanitizers and disinfectants for commercial, governmental and personal consumer use and also includes specialty chemistries and logistics which enable customers to improve efficiencies in the drilling and completion of well.
