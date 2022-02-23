Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

FTK has been the subject of several other research reports. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Flotek Industries in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flotek Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

NYSE FTK opened at $1.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.61. Flotek Industries has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $2.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 2.48.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTK. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flotek Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Flotek Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000. Light Sky Macro LP acquired a new position in shares of Flotek Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $581,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flotek Industries by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Flotek Industries by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 171,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.27% of the company’s stock.

About Flotek Industries

Flotek Industries, Inc is a technology-driven, specialty chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial, commercial and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Chemistry Technologies and Data Analytics. The Chemistry Technologies segment develops, manufactures, packages, distributes delivers, and markets sanitizers and disinfectants for commercial, governmental and personal consumer use and also includes specialty chemistries and logistics which enable customers to improve efficiencies in the drilling and completion of well.

