Flow Traders U.S. LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Direxion Daily Utilities Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:UTSL)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC decreased its position in shares of Direxion Daily Utilities Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:UTSL) by 59.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,982 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Utilities Bull 3X Shares were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Utilities Bull 3X Shares by 288.8% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 34,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 25,912 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:UTSL opened at $31.09 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.78. Direxion Daily Utilities Bull 3X Shares has a 52 week low of $21.35 and a 52 week high of $40.20.

