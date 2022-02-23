Flow Traders U.S. LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $66,000.

Shares of ILCV opened at $66.00 on Wednesday. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a 52 week low of $57.90 and a 52 week high of $71.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.12.

