Flow Traders U.S. LLC Purchases Shares of 26,245 Global X MSCI Norway ETF (NYSEARCA:NORW)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF (NYSEARCA:NORW) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 26,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in Global X MSCI Norway ETF by 151.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 49,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 29,885 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in Global X MSCI Norway ETF by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 57,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 10,036 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP increased its stake in Global X MSCI Norway ETF by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 291,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,226,000 after purchasing an additional 49,213 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC increased its stake in Global X MSCI Norway ETF by 93.0% during the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 40,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 19,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Global X MSCI Norway ETF by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 85,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 13,468 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF stock opened at $29.43 on Wednesday. Global X MSCI Norway ETF has a 12-month low of $26.92 and a 12-month high of $33.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.84.

