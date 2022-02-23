Flow Traders U.S. LLC Purchases Shares of 4,506 Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 4,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,019,000. Creative Planning raised its position in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF during the third quarter valued at about $446,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF during the third quarter valued at about $39,000.

NYSEARCA PJP opened at $74.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.06. Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF has a twelve month low of $73.32 and a twelve month high of $83.23.

PowerShares Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

