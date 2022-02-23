Flow Traders U.S. LLC Takes Position in Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:VABS)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:VABS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Separately, Palladiem LLC lifted its stake in Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF by 498.0% in the third quarter. Palladiem LLC now owns 352,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,801,000 after buying an additional 293,271 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VABS opened at $24.42 on Wednesday. Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $24.38 and a 1-year high of $25.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.83.

