Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Announces Earnings Results

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share.

Shares of Fluor stock traded up $1.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,757. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Fluor has a one year low of $14.41 and a one year high of $25.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.68 and a beta of 2.85.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Fluor by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 94,135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fluor by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 117,879 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fluor by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 74,837 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp increased its position in Fluor by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 35,716 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Fluor by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 200,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares during the period. 90.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FLR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Fluor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Fluor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Fluor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Fluor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

