Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS.
Shares of NYSE FLR traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.08. 119,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,412,757. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.68 and a beta of 2.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Fluor has a 12-month low of $14.41 and a 12-month high of $25.68.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fluor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $291,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Fluor during the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Fluor by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,022 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 4,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Fluor by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 8,263 shares in the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Fluor Company Profile (Get Rating)
Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.
