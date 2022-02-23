Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS.

Shares of NYSE FLR traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.08. 119,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,412,757. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.68 and a beta of 2.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Fluor has a 12-month low of $14.41 and a 12-month high of $25.68.

Get Fluor alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fluor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $291,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Fluor during the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Fluor by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,022 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 4,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Fluor by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 8,263 shares in the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Fluor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded Fluor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Fluor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Fluor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fluor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Fluor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.