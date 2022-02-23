Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) CEO Michael Massaro Sells 8,580 Shares

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) CEO Michael Massaro sold 8,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total value of $240,926.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael Massaro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 24th, Michael Massaro sold 5,330 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total value of $142,311.00.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Michael Massaro sold 12,080 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total value of $406,008.80.

On Monday, December 20th, Michael Massaro sold 12,100 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $398,574.00.

On Tuesday, December 7th, Michael Massaro sold 12,100 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $505,054.00.

On Monday, November 29th, Michael Massaro sold 12,140 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total value of $516,435.60.

Shares of Flywire stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.61. The stock had a trading volume of 8,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,247. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.30. Flywire Co. has a 12-month low of $24.85 and a 12-month high of $57.41.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Flywire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Flywire in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Flywire from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on Flywire from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised Flywire from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $48.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLYW. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,638,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Flywire by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 550,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,146,000 after purchasing an additional 10,536 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire in the third quarter valued at about $323,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Flywire by 19.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 413,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,149,000 after acquiring an additional 68,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Flywire during the second quarter worth about $5,511,000. Institutional investors own 64.27% of the company’s stock.

About Flywire

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

