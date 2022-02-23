Formula One Group (FWONA) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 25th. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Formula One Group stock opened at $56.62 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.24. Formula One Group has a 52 week low of $36.65 and a 52 week high of $60.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Formula One Group by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 38,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 232,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Formula One Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 9.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FWONA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Formula One Group from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Formula One Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark raised Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Formula One Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

