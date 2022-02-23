Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Declares $1.21 Dividend

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) announced a dividend on Saturday, February 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 1.215 per share on Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 14.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th.

Fortescue Metals Group stock opened at $28.04 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.38. Fortescue Metals Group has a 12-month low of $20.40 and a 12-month high of $41.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FSUGY shares. Citigroup cut shares of Fortescue Metals Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Fortescue Metals Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortescue Metals Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. engages in the development of iron ore deposits. It operates through the China and Other geographical segments. Its projects include Chichester Hub, Solomon Hub, Port Hedland, Eliwana, Iron Bridgen and copper-gold exploration. The company was founded by John Andrew Henry Forrest in April 2003 and is headquartered in East Perth, Australia.

