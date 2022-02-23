Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.500-$3.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.90 billion-$2.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.75 billion.

Shares of FELE stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $83.29. 151,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,879. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.25. Franklin Electric has a fifty-two week low of $71.40 and a fifty-two week high of $96.95.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $432.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.24 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Franklin Electric will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is an increase from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

FELE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Franklin Electric from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Franklin Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FELE. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Electric by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Franklin Electric by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Franklin Electric by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin Electric by 9,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Franklin Electric by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

