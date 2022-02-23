Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CZR. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $76.57 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.10. The company has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.29 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.00 and a 1 year high of $119.81.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($1.36). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 21.28% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.70) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 72.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CZR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $134.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.94.

In related news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 1,482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $119,241.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total value of $466,333.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,632 shares of company stock worth $1,058,574 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

