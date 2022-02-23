Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Stock Position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 74.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,683 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in ABB were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABB. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of ABB by 1,056.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,065,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,208,000 after buying an additional 2,800,635 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of ABB by 187.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,196,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,628,000 after buying an additional 2,082,548 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of ABB by 6.6% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,416,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $662,596,000 after buying an additional 1,198,695 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ABB by 4.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,501,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $583,843,000 after buying an additional 676,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Makena Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABB in the third quarter worth $11,531,000. Institutional investors own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABB opened at $33.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.04. ABB Ltd has a 1 year low of $28.61 and a 1 year high of $39.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.36 and its 200 day moving average is $35.73.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 15.74%. ABB’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ABB Ltd will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ABB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised ABB from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised ABB from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on ABB from CHF 31 to CHF 32 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.12.

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

