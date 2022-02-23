Franklin Resources Inc. Invests $728,000 in Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS)

Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 20,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Triple-S Management during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Triple-S Management during the third quarter worth about $228,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Triple-S Management by 94,675.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 7,574 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Triple-S Management during the third quarter worth about $354,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in Triple-S Management during the third quarter worth about $389,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.60% of the company’s stock.
GTS opened at $35.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.75. Triple-S Management Co. has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $36.33. The firm has a market cap of $856.38 million, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.
Triple-S Management Company Profile
Triple-S Management Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Managed Care; Life Insurance; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Other. The Managed Care segment sells managed care products to commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid market sectors.
