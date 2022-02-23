Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases New Stake in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 6,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Fulgent Genetics by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 127,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,753,000 after purchasing an additional 16,044 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 126.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 45,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after acquiring an additional 25,163 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 7,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,672,000. 38.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Paul Kim sold 620 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $51,559.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 636 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.42, for a total value of $60,687.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulgent Genetics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Fulgent Genetics from $141.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

NASDAQ FLGT opened at $62.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.51. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a one year low of $53.97 and a one year high of $122.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.28 and its 200-day moving average is $84.59.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

