Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases Shares of 12,800 TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA)

Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of TravelCenters of America by 171.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 877,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,649,000 after buying an additional 554,028 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 224.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 310,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,072,000 after purchasing an additional 214,567 shares in the last quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in TravelCenters of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,103,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TravelCenters of America by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 231,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,761,000 after purchasing an additional 106,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saltoro Capital LP bought a new position in TravelCenters of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,858,000. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

TA has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of TravelCenters of America from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson cut their target price on TravelCenters of America from $76.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TravelCenters of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on TravelCenters of America from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TravelCenters of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.67.

TravelCenters of America stock opened at $38.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $554.33 million, a P/E ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.10. TravelCenters of America Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $64.58.

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

