Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,888 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Bank & Trust raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 5.9% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 7,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $143,486.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Taylor acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.59 per share, for a total transaction of $213,540.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAL opened at $41.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47. The firm has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a PE ratio of 99.74 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.37. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.40 and a fifty-two week high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 125.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.53) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.81.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

