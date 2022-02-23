Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by Private Asset Management Inc.

Private Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,126 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 2,075 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 18.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 261,808 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $8,517,000 after buying an additional 40,247 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter worth about $1,770,000. PM CAPITAL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.8% during the third quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 1,656,856 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $53,898,000 after buying an additional 13,420 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter worth about $1,041,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter worth about $2,518,000. Institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FCX shares. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James set a $49.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.94.

In other news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $7,441,153.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 40,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $1,561,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 367,201 shares of company stock worth $14,435,389 in the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FCX stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 405,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,980,393. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.44 and a 12-month high of $46.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.09.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 18.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 10.38%.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations.

