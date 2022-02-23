Freshlocal Solutions (TSE:LOCL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.52

Freshlocal Solutions Inc. (TSE:LOCL – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.52 and last traded at C$0.52, with a volume of 72163 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.57.

LOCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Desjardins reduced their price target on Freshlocal Solutions from C$3.25 to C$2.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Freshlocal Solutions from C$0.85 to C$0.60 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

Get Freshlocal Solutions alerts:

The company has a market cap of C$22.42 million and a P/E ratio of -0.69.

Freshlocal Solutions Inc provides end-to-end grocery e-commerce solutions. The company operates Food-X Technologies, an end-to-end SaaS-based eGrocery Management Solution, which is designed to meet the needs of large and small grocery retailers. It also engages in the eGrocery business that delivers fresh, local, and organic produce and groceries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Freshlocal Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshlocal Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.