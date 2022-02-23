frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Shares Gap Down to $34.70

frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.70, but opened at $33.76. frontdoor shares last traded at $33.45, with a volume of 926 shares changing hands.
FTDR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of frontdoor from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of frontdoor from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of frontdoor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, frontdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.60.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.00 and its 200-day moving average is $39.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.45.
frontdoor Company Profile (NASDAQ:FTDR)
Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on frontdoor (FTDR)
- Analysts And Institutions Are Comfortable With Tempur Sealy
- 3 More Tech Stocks to Target During Market Weakness
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.