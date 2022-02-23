frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Shares Gap Down to $34.70

frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.70, but opened at $33.76. frontdoor shares last traded at $33.45, with a volume of 926 shares changing hands.

FTDR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of frontdoor from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of frontdoor from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of frontdoor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, frontdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

Get frontdoor alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.00 and its 200-day moving average is $39.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTDR. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in frontdoor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in frontdoor by 1,474.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of frontdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in frontdoor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in frontdoor by 44.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period.

frontdoor Company Profile (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.