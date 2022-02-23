FRP Advisory Group plc Plans Dividend of GBX 0.80 (LON:FRP)

FRP Advisory Group plc (LON:FRP) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share on Friday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of FRP opened at GBX 126.20 ($1.72) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.95, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of £306.91 million and a P/E ratio of 25.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 130.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 126.67. FRP Advisory Group has a 1 year low of GBX 102 ($1.39) and a 1 year high of GBX 137 ($1.86).

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.45) price target on shares of FRP Advisory Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

FRP Advisory Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides business advisory services to companies, lenders, investors, individuals, and other stakeholders. The company's services include restructuring and insolvency advisory, including corporate financial advisory, formal insolvency appointments, informal restructuring advisory, personal insolvency, and general advice to various stakeholders; corporate finance advisory services comprising mergers and acquisitions (M&A), strategic advisory and valuations, financial due diligence, capital raising, special situations M&A, and partial exits; and debt advisory services consisting of raising and refinancing debt, debt amendments and extensions, restructuring debt, asset based lending, and corporate and leveraged debt advisory.

