FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 295,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,062 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $6,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSK. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 757,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,302,000 after buying an additional 85,199 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in FS KKR Capital by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 7,018 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in FS KKR Capital by 114.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 29,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in FS KKR Capital by 1,281.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 36,477 shares during the last quarter. 32.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Richard I. Goldstein acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.35 per share, for a total transaction of $32,025.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet cut FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

FSK stock opened at $21.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.45. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $18.34 and a 12-month high of $23.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.00.

FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

