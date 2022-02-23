FTI Consulting (FCN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect FTI Consulting to post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NYSE FCN opened at $141.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $148.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. FTI Consulting has a fifty-two week low of $108.95 and a fifty-two week high of $157.86.
Separately, Truist Financial raised their price objective on FTI Consulting from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.
About FTI Consulting
FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.
