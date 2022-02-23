FTI Consulting (FCN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect FTI Consulting to post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE FCN opened at $141.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $148.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. FTI Consulting has a fifty-two week low of $108.95 and a fifty-two week high of $157.86.

Separately, Truist Financial raised their price objective on FTI Consulting from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 79,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,251,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 65,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 3,730.0% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 63,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,701,000 after acquiring an additional 61,583 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,860,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 98.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

