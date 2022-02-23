FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Position Increased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $4,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 46.7% during the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,262,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $574,164,000 after buying an additional 1,357,778 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 11.1% during the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,366,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,110,000 after buying an additional 137,088 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 13.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 973,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,950,000 after buying an additional 113,134 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in FTI Consulting by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 892,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,947,000 after purchasing an additional 62,669 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in FTI Consulting in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

FCN stock opened at $141.98 on Wednesday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.95 and a 12-month high of $157.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.64.

Separately, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of FTI Consulting from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

FTI Consulting Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN).

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.