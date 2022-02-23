Function X (FX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.25 Million

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. One Function X coin can currently be purchased for about $0.53 or 0.00001398 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Function X has traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar. Function X has a total market cap of $216.18 million and $2.25 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,970.25 or 1.00325791 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.16 or 0.00069112 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003635 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00022408 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002298 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00015873 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $127.54 or 0.00336999 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Function X Profile

Function X is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. The official website for Function X is functionx.io . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Function X Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

