Furucombo (COMBO) Price Reaches $0.15

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. Furucombo has a market cap of $4.46 million and approximately $238,114.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Furucombo has traded down 20% against the US dollar. One Furucombo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000393 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002648 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001885 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00043129 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,627.42 or 0.06953074 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,710.91 or 0.99796383 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00047161 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003277 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00049810 BTC.

Furucombo Profile

Furucombo launched on December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,075,489 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Furucombo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using US dollars.

