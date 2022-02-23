FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Amedisys, Inc. Issued By SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:AMED)

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for Amedisys in a report issued on Thursday, February 17th. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo now expects that the health services provider will post earnings of $5.98 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.00. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Amedisys’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.40 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.68 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.38 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.05 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.38 EPS.

AMED has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $244.00 to $221.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $265.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Amedisys from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.60.

Shares of NASDAQ AMED opened at $139.86 on Monday. Amedisys has a 52-week low of $122.52 and a 52-week high of $292.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.19.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Amedisys by 375.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 33,316 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,967,000 after acquiring an additional 26,308 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Amedisys by 60.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,101 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 6,473 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Amedisys by 22.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,370 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Amedisys during the third quarter worth about $3,189,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Amedisys by 93,912.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,521 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 7,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Amedisys news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $141.25 per share, with a total value of $141,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

